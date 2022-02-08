Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wells Fargo awards grant to Economic Opportunity by Jannus

By: Brooke Strickland February 8, 2022

In Idaho, Economic Opportunity by Jannus (EO) is doing its part to empower underserved Idahoans through its one-of-a-kind business development programs, including those in the agriculture sector. Wells Fargo recently awarded the organization $345,000 through its Open for Business program to help aid EO’s small business clients as they start their own business in Idaho. The ...

