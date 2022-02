Trina Finley Ponce has joined Boise Cascade as its diversity and inclusion director. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Montana. She serves on several boards, including the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, and was an honoree for the Idaho Business Review’s Women of the Year award in 2020 and she received the Tribute to Women & Industry Award from the Women’s and Children’s Alliance in 2018.