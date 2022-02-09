Idaho joins new attempt to block health care vaccine mandate

The Attorney General of Idaho joined 15 other attorney generals on Feb. 4 asking a federal judge to once again block the mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Background

The 16 attorney generals filed an amended complaint seeking to resurrect the preliminary injunction against the vaccination mandate for health care workers in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, which is where the original complaint was filed. The states filing the amended complaint are Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

The preliminary injunction was issued by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty on Nov. 30, which applied to all but 10 states that had already obtained an injunction issued the day before by the U.S. District Court in Missouri. The states that filed the separate complaint in Missouri were Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In a 5 to 4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the vaccination mandate on Jan. 13 for eligible staff at health care facilities accepting payments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

CMS issued updated guidance on when health care providers accepting Medicare and Medicaid payments needed to have their employees vaccinated. Health care facilities in all of the 16 states except Tennessee and Virginia have until Feb. 14 for staff members to receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with a deadline of March 15 for full vaccination. Health care facilities in Tennessee and Virginia had a first-dose deadline of Jan. 27 with a full vaccination deadline of Feb. 28.

The amended complaint

The amended complaint is a 69-page document arguing that the mandate can no longer be justified because: “Simply put, the situation has changed. And that reveals a fundamental, structural defect in the rule.” The complaint goes on to say that the mandate’s “one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t account for developing data and circumstances.”

It goes on to cite several studies, arguing that the evidence from these supports rejecting the one-size-fits-all mandate, specifically stating that the current Omicron variant is milder and less responsible to the vaccines available. The amended complaint also argues that the mandate will deprive health care providers, especially fragile rural hospitals, of staff in the face of looming labor shortages: “By forcing health care workers to choose between their jobs or an experimental vaccine they do not want, CMS is affirmatively pinching an already strained workforce — and particularly so in rural areas.”

Other counts in the complaint include claims that the reissued mandate did not provide sufficient consultation with state agencies, violated the spending clause and forced enforcement of the mandate on state agencies unlawfully.

This article was updated at 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 when the Attorney General’s office confirmed they did not issue a statement regarding the filing of the amended complaint.