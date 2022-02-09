Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Say, whatever happened with that data center sales tax exemption?  (access required)

Say, whatever happened with that data center sales tax exemption?  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 9, 2022 0

Remember the data center sales tax exemption? A bill the Idaho Legislature passed in 2020 was intended to exempt data center equipment from sales tax, thus drawing them to set up shop in Idaho. So where are they?  The background behind the bill  The data center sales tax exemption was a long time coming — since at least 2017. ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo