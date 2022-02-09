Wardwell joins Trinity Health

William Wardwell has joined the Trinity Health legal team as associate general counsel for the Saint Alphonsus Health System. He joins Saint Alphonsus after 11 years of managing and practicing law at a boutique Boise law firm, Varin Wardwell, and prior to that, practiced law at Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley in Boise. Wardwell also currently serves as board chair of the Foothills School of Arts and Sciences, where he has been a trustee since 2015. He received his Juris Doctor from Duke University and his Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Georgia, where he graduated with honors.