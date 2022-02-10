Laney joins Boise Baroque Orchestra

Johanna Laney has joined the Boise Baroque Orchestra as executive director. She is described as a problem-solver dedicated to rethinking the way things are usually done. As manager of creative projects for the Seattle Symphony, she launched the first sold-out season for the immersive performance venue, Octave 9 by developing a commissioning series for new and emerging artists. She founded the professional ensemble SoundCity Singers and captured a younger audience of tech professionals for classical music concerts by developing relationships with local wineries and breweries for the Taste What You Hear Concert Series. Laney started her career as an educator and continues to be involved in mentoring and teaching through her role as social media director of Girls Who Conduct. She is pursuing her executive Master of Business Administration through the Quantic School of Business and Technology and has a master’s in choral conducting from Westminster Choir College. Laura Reynolds, executive director of Boise Philharmonic, worked with Laney at the Seattle Symphony and said she cannot wait to see the creative collaborations, business savvy and exciting energy that she will bring to the Boise Baroque and Treasure Valley arts community.