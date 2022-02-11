Biz ‘Bites:’ Construction costs increases in one graph

Construction costs increases in one graph

Sometimes it really is true that a picture can be worth a thousand words. In this case, that picture is a graph courtesy of the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The graph shows the national construction materials price index from Dec. 1, 1999 to Dec. 1, 2021. The latter date is for the end of the most recent reporting period by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is the agency that compiles this index.

The data show that construction material prices have risen an aggregate 42% since February 2020, the month before the short but memorable pandemic recession.

Boise 1986

The Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC), Boise’s urban renewal agency, has a fascinating webpage up on its website that shows what Eighth Street in downtown Boise looked like in 1986, warts and all. The site also includes plans for some urban renewal streetscape projects that never saw the light of day. Given the amount of streetscape work that CCDC has helped to fund for the Eighth Street and the surrounding shopping the district, the photos are an eloquent testimony to the impact that well-targeted urban renewal funds can have on the environments of a city.

Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Grand Teton Mall

Dick’s Sporting Goods will be opening a new location in the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls. According to East Idaho News, the retailer will be taking over the anchor space formerly occupied by Macy’s. A building permit for the remodeling of the retail space at the mall was filed with the City of Idaho Falls on Jan. 31, though permits for electrical, plumbing, HVAC and mechanical were filed in August.

Dick’s has moved steadily into Idaho’s urban area gradually over the last decade. The firm opened its first eastern Idaho store in 2011 in Pocatello. It opened in 2014 in Twin Falls. Dick’s has three stores in the Treasure Valley, in Boise, Meridian and Nampa. The Idaho Falls store will be its sixth location for the Gem State.

Idaho Fall’s sporting goods market is already quite full with big box retailers Sportsman’s Warehouse, Cabela’s, Big 5 and Al’s Sporting Goods, and several specialty or local businesses like Kicks N Sticks, Idaho Mountain Traders, the Teton Running Company, Jimmy’s All-Seasons Angler, Northwest Angler and the Fly Rod Co.

Dick’s is the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer. The firm’s stocks trade on the New York Stock Exchange with a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price to earnings ratio of 8.62 and a dividend/yield of 1.43. The retailer is based in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania and employs over 50,000. It ranked No. 320 in 2021 on the Fortune 500 list.

The Macy’s in the Grand Teton Mall closed at the end of March 2021, leaving Idaho with just two Macy’s in Boise and Coeur d’Alene. The mall lost its Sears anchor store in 2019. The space is now occupied by Alturas Preparatory Academy, which moved into the space in time to open for the 2021-22 school year. The Grand Teton Mall is unusual for its configuration of four anchor store spaces and two sub-anchor spaces. The north anchor store is JCPenney and the east anchor store is Dillard’s. The two sub-anchor stores are Barnes & Noble and Old Navy. The Grand Teton Mall is owned by Brookfield Property Partners, which is also the owner of Boise Towne Square.

As of the publication date of this Biz Bite, Dick’s has not yet replied to an Idaho Business Review request for more information.