Cadwell joins Colliers

Colliers has announced Connor Cadwell joined the firm as a land associate at the Boise office and will work closely with land brokerage experts to represent 20+ years of land investment experience. Cadwell became a licensed agent in 2021 and joined the Colliers team shortly after completing an internship with the Colliers multifamily services, while earning his Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Utah. Cadwell is part of an expanding list of commercial real estate leaders who have joined Colliers in Boise over the past two years.