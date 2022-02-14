Chetwood joins Colliers

Colliers has announced Patrick Chetwood has joined the firm as a land associate in the Boise office. Chetwood, who will work closely with land brokerage experts, specializes in the selling and acquiring of land, specifically car dealerships and vehicle manufacturers’ sites through the Intermountain West. With six years of experience in active real estate investing and a background in professional finance services, Chetwood assists clients in utilizing their properties to maximize their success. Chetwood previously worked as a sales trainer and business consultant for PRO Consulting LLC, becoming familiar with business models for privately held companies. Chetwood’s expertise in the auto dealership arena opens a new avenue of investment for Collier’s deep portfolio of land developers.