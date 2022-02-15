Roundup Feb. 15

Accurate Airflow LLC leased 2,060 square feet of industrial space at 1129 E. Pine Ave. in Meridian. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord. River Curtis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

All Star Roofing LLC renewed 2,896 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Business Park, 7424 W. Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Capell Flooring and Interiors Inc. renewed 4,152 square feet of industrial space at 1763 W. Marcon Lane in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Crimson Fox Tattoos LLC leased 2,174 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, 10346-10500 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Electric Rays Tanning & Spa LLC leased 2,600 square feet of retail space at 1225 E. Winding Creek Drive in Eagle. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Elite Auto Detailing leased 3,200 square feet of office space at 1026, 1028 & 1038 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Fairway Independent Mortgage renewed 326 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Gold Ring Transportation leased 11,718 square feet of office space at 405 E. 500 S. in Jerome. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce and Grayson Stone of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Heavy T LLC purchased 11.5 acres at TBD S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson, Brian Wilson and Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group leased 1,504 square feet of office space located at 401 Gooding St. N. in Twin Falls. Nick Brady of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Ink Spa LLC leased 2,074 square feet of office space at 404 S. Eighth St., Suite L110 in Boise. Bryan Vaughn of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Bree Wells and Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

ITC-Diligence Inc. leased 317 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Jennifer Homes LLC purchased .163 acres at 515 S. 15th St. in Boise. Brian Rallens with Rallens Realty Consultants represented the landlord. Drey Campbell, with NAI Select, represented the tenant.

Jetsons LLC renewed 2,400 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5451 E. Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

KB Home Idaho LLC leased 3,455 square feet of office space at 1299 N. Orchard St., Suite 201 in Boise. Tori Agee represented the tenant. Scott Feighner and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Labyrinth Escape Games LLC leased 3,447 square feet of office space at 827 W. Idaho St., Suite 250 in Boise. Scott Feighner and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Owyhee Environmental leased 1,953 square feet of office space in the Sonoma Square building, 1940 S. Bonito Way in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Piece of Cake LLC leased 2,200 square feet of retail space in Hillcrest Plaza (Phase 2), located at TBD E. Sunnyside Road in Ammon. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Stanislawski of The Retail Strategy Real Estate Group represented the tenant.

Pivot North Architecture leased 3,314 square feet of office space at 300 W. Main St. in Boise. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord and tenant.

Red Thread Studios Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 1415 Lauren Lane, Suite 102 in Caldwell. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Rocky Mountain Portable Toilets LLC leased 501 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Sentry Products Group LLC renewed 18,082 square feet of industrial space located at 2929 S. Cole Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Sokyahealth MSO Inc. leased 1,807 square feet of office space at 348 W. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise. Julie Kissler and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

Talk Blossom LLC leased 2,071 square feet of office space at 1550 N. Crestmont Drive, Suite F in Meridian. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Tim Graver of Prime Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. extended a lease on 1,875 square feet of industrial space at 11770 W. President Drive in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

TDS Metrocom LLC leased 1,344 square feet of retail space at 180 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Vanessa Noblitt renewed 304 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Walker Center renewed 6,000 square feet of office space at 1102 Eastglen Way in Twin Falls. Grayson Stone of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

West Old Valley LLC purchased 3.09 acres at 4648 W. Old Valley Road in Eagle. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Jay Story of Story Commercial represented the seller.