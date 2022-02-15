Serve Idaho commissioners announced

Governor Brad Little appointed four new commissioners in December to Serve Idaho, the governor’s 18-person commission on service and volunteerism.

Kevin Bailey, of Boise, was appointed as an ex-officio commissioner and is the president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, where he has overseen the organization since July 2021. He previously served as the CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho and has more than 10 years of nonprofit experience, including working in international development, higher education and community-based nonprofit work. Prior to moving to Idaho, Bailey served as the director of Federal Upward Bound projects for Nebraska Methodist College, the family strengthening coordinator for Catholic Charities of Omaha and worked as a teacher in both Virginia and Chile.

Amy Little, of Boise, previously served as an ex-officio commissioner for Serve Idaho. Throughout her more than 25-year career she has served the nonprofit business and education sectors in a variety of roles. She currently works for MoFi as a business consulting manager. Little previously served as the president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center and the director of education impact for Treasure Valley Education Partnership. She also has experience working in education as a college and career practitioner. Her volunteer experience includes founding and volunteering for the Cause + Event Race Series, serving as vice president of Holy Trinity PTO and serving on the board and volunteering for Idaho Special Olympics.

Alina Rahim, of Pocatello, was appointed to fill a youth commissioner position. The 18-year-old is a senior in high school attending Stanford University’s Online High School. She was recognized in 2020 as the Governor Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year for eastern Idaho for her work in starting the Youth Activism Society, an international youth-led initiative stressing political activism and local volunteerism. Outside of her school and volunteerism Rahim hosts multiple podcasts, is a consultant and Generation Z spokesperson and serves as a research intern with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Jordan Woods, of Meridian, was appointed to fill a youth commissioner position. The 20-year-old is a senior at Northwest Nazarene University where she will graduate with a degree in accounting and management in the spring of 2022. In 2020, she was nominated for an Idaho’s Brightest Star award for her volunteer work with St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center. When she is not working, going to school or volunteering, she is a cross-country and track student athlete receiving the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Academic All-Conference recognition.