Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Barnett to move within Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors

Barnett to move within Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors

By: IBR Staff February 16, 2022 0

Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors has hired a new managing broker, Mary Barnett, for the Eagle office that opened in May of 2021. Barnett will supervise 22 experienced real estate agents operating out of this workspace. She has been with Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors for the past five years. She also has a background in human resources and financial management that serves her well in her real estate career. Barnett was raised in Enterprise Oregon. After serving six years in the Air Force, she moved to Boise, thinking it was the perfect mixture of small-town and city culture. 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo