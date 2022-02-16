Barnett to move within Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors

Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors has hired a new managing broker, Mary Barnett, for the Eagle office that opened in May of 2021. Barnett will supervise 22 experienced real estate agents operating out of this workspace. She has been with Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors for the past five years. She also has a background in human resources and financial management that serves her well in her real estate career. Barnett was raised in Enterprise Oregon. After serving six years in the Air Force, she moved to Boise, thinking it was the perfect mixture of small-town and city culture.