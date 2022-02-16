Biz ‘Bites:’ Downtown Boise YMCA expands therapeutic aquatics program 

Downtown Boise YMCA expands therapeutic aquatics program

The Treasure Valley Family YMCA will be expanding the AquAbility, a therapeutic aquatics program designed for people with diverse abilities, to its Downtown Boise YMCA. AquAbility at the Y has served 84 people with diverse abilities since the Y acquired the nonprofit this past fall, according to THRIVE Director Andrea Parker. Overseeing the AquAbility at the Y program, Parker also serves as the director of the Blue Cross of Idaho THRIVE Center at the Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA. AquAbility at the Y will expand to all other Treasure Valley Family Y facilities and will be able to serve waitlisted people, as well as new participants throughout 2022.

Zions Bank to celebrate Black History Month with community event

Zions Bank is hosting a Community Speaker Series event that will feature former Idaho Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb and Michael Satz, founding executive director of The Idaho 97 Project, as panelists on Thursday, Feb. 24 in honor of Black History Month, according to a recent press release. Alongside other panelists, the Community Speaker Series seeks to build inclusive cultures in the communities that Zions Bank serves as part of the bank’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Zions Bank stated it hopes to demonstrate to participants how our history has influenced Black history and how we can use it to invest in our future. Anyone who registers at the Zions Bank website can freely join the Zoom event at noon to explore the personal stories of a diverse group of Black leaders.

Gaming is mainstream in parts of Idaho

Role-playing games (RPGs) were once edgy and rebellious where teenaged goths didn’t need to cosplay steampunk or Cthulhu and dweebs bragged about the stats on their paladins. Back when parents and religious organization raised concerns over neo-pagans and witches in youth subcultures, RPG and science fiction conventions were viewed with the same sort of suspicion as the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), which at least had the legitimate claims of hands-on historical research despite is live action role playing (LARP) aspects.

These days, RPG, science-fiction and LARP conventions are a multi-million dollar business. One SCA boomer-generation old-timer and retired editor, Hilda Powers of Oakland, Calif., once remarked that being a co-founder and part owner of the largest Bay Area gaming convention, DundraCon, was one of the best, most reliable, and profitable investments she ever made. Comicon and Gencon, once small specialized get togethers for edgy teens and those yuppies afraid to admit at work that they still read comic books, are now covered by the likes of the Wall Street Journal.

You know that RPGs have become truly mainstream when the local “Coeur d’Con gaming/anime/comix convention is run the Coeur d’Alene Public Library and the Feb. 11 Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce newsletter runs a service announcement that a local Dungeons and Dragons group is recruiting for a Thursday game at the Twin Falls Public Library where “Virtual participation is available.”