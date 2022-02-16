Judge Whyte appointed to Seventh Judicial District

Gov. Brad Little has appointed Michael Whyte of Idaho Falls to the Seventh Judicial District. Whyte is a partner at Thomsen Holman Wheiler PLLC in Idaho Falls. He attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana, and graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and graduated from Creighton Law School in 1992. Little said Whyte’s long history of practicing law in the Seventh Judicial District gives him the knowledge and expertise to best serve the people of eastern Idaho. The Seventh Judicial District serves Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.