Ericson joins Borton-Lakey

Maren Ericson has joined Borton-Lakey, where her work will focus on contracts, business transactions, employment and human resources, and municipal law. Ericson is able to handle civil litigation and appeals in various areas of law. She stays involved in the community by coaching youth and club volleyball, most recently at Meridian’s own Treasure Valley Athletic Center. She also volunteers with one of her previous employers, the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County. Ericson received her associate degree from College of Eastern Utah and her bachelor’s degree from Boise State University while on volleyball scholarship at both schools. She went on to earn her Juris Doctorate from the University of Idaho in 2013. While in law school, Ericson served as a managing editor and member of the Idaho Law Review and was selected to represent the University of Idaho College of Law on the National Moot Court team. Before her third year, she worked as a clerk for the United States District Court for the District of Idaho, where she worked with staff attorneys to prepare written opinions for various federal judges. After law school, Ericson worked for four years as an associate and three years as a partner at a private law firm where she focused mainly on municipal law, contracts, employment and human resources and business transactions. In 2017, she was awarded the Idaho Municipal Attorneys Association Rising Star Award for her work with public agencies.