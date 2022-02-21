Biz ‘Bites:’ Idaho bank launches hybrid work model 

Idaho bank launches hybrid work model

Idaho Trust Bank has announced it is taking strides to innovate the “work from office” culture of the banking business by rolling out its own hybrid work model following internal and external research — including employee feedback.

The model, called 4Work, separates each position at the bank into one of four categories: essential work from office, work from office with home leave, hybrid work from office and flex from office, according to the bank’s recent announcement. Approximately 40% of the work force is primarily designated to work from the bank’s branches and administrative offices. The other 60% have dedicated remote/in-office schedules. The bank expects 70% or more of the bank’s workforce will be working in the office on any given day while still allowing employees more flexibility in their schedules.

Home leave allows employees who primarily work from the office the ability to work from home on pre-approved days to account for everyday life like having a child home from school, waiting for a repair or expecting a delivery. Hybrid employees have a set schedule of days they are in the office and days they are home, and flex employees primarily work remotely but with regular in-office check-ins to remain connected to other employees and the bank’s culture.

“It’s been proven over the last two years that some jobs can successfully be done remotely and many people thrive working that way,” said Idaho Trust Bank CEO and President Thomas Prohaska in a statement. “It seems foolish not to grow from the lessons learned during the pandemic about the future of work.”

Prohaska also stated he believes other financial institutions will ultimately follow suit.

This hybrid work schedule does not affect the relationship-based service that Idaho Trust Bank is known for, the announcement stated.

According to Human Resources Officer Whitley Hawk, 4Work is a success: “Although the last 22 months have undoubtedly brought new challenges, taking the time to get feedback, listen to our employees and implement this change has brought about big dividends in the form of employee satisfaction and retention.”

Saint Alphonsus’ Boise and Nampa Hospitals now Level I Heart Attack Centers

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa have both been certified as Level I STEMI (ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction) Centers by the state of Idaho. STEMI is a severe heart attack, during which one of the heart’s major arteries is blocked.

The Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency Statewide Council (Idaho TSE) evaluates and certifies hospitals every three years, and those meeting numerous standards for cardiac care, including staffing, training and quality can earn Level I status. The Time Sensitive Emergency Council was established by the Idaho Legislature to develop a statewide Time Sensitive Emergency system of care to address three of the top three causes of death in Idaho: trauma, stroke, and heart attack (STEMI). The Level I STEMI designation is the highest designation. To award the Level 1 certification, Idaho TSE evaluates performance in 911 access, response coordination, transport, pre-hospital response, hospital emergency and acute care, rehabilitation, quality improvement, public education and prevention efforts.

“Each year, approximately 1.2 million Americans suffer a heart attack, and nearly one-third of those are fatal,” said Mark Parent, M.D. Parent is the Chest Pain Program Medical Director at Saint Alphonsus. “The Idaho TSE certification affirms that you can get the highest level of heart care, 24/7, from the most qualified and best-equipped team in the region.”

Robertson Stephens doubles assets, continues national expansion

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC has announced continuing success in more than doubling its assets, furthering its national expansion and adding new areas of expertise. The firm stated in a recent announcement that it sees strong M&A activity in 2022 as it and other boutique firms continue to be an attractive option for financial advisors looking to leave their current firm or RIAs looking to scale their business.

With six new advisor teams joining the firm in 2021 and organic growth from its existing advisor teams, Robertson Stephens has grown its assets to approximately $3.9 billion. The firm has also expanded its client offering to include ESG focused model portfolios and alternative investments, pension and retirement plan consulting as well as tax preparation and planning. The firm added four new offices in 2021 and now has a total of 62 employees across 12 offices nationwide, including in Boise and Sun Valley.

“Our growth is a testament to our clients’ increasing demand for independent advice as well as need for sophisticated products and services. 2021 was a tremendous year for our firm,” said Raj Bhattacharyya, CEO of Robertson Stephens, in a statement. “As we continue to see an evolution in the industry around personalized values and themes, technological advancements to help improve an advisor’s efficiency, and a changing regulatory framework, it is our job as private wealth managers to offer the most comprehensive investment and wealth planning solutions for our clients.”