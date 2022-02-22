Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Last gasp to stop CMS vaccine mandate quietly suffocated (access required)

Last gasp to stop CMS vaccine mandate quietly suffocated (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 22, 2022 0

Idaho was one of 16 states that attempted a last-gasp action on Feb. 4 to stop the vaccine mandate for health care workers from taking effect on Feb. 14. The attempt did not succeed, quashed by denials from both federal district and appellate courts. None of the states involved made any statements over this quiet ...

