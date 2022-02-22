Roundup Feb. 22

Hitachi High-Tech America Inc. renewed 1,049 square feet of office space at 5189 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Katy Land Holdings purchased 1.22 acres of land at the NEC Ten Mile & McMillan in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Kinetic Technology Solutions Inc. extended a lease on 6,677 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Drive, Suite 210 & 105 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Lovely Nails renewed a lease on 750 square feet of retail space at 2721 Broadway Ave. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Martwin Holdings LLC purchased a 3,435 square feet building at 430 Main St. in Marsing. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Gregg Davis represented the buyer.

Notus Ridge RV Park LLC purchased 13.44 acres of land space at 20185 Kremmwood Drive near Parma. John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Schenker Inc. renewed a lease on 16,304 square feet of industrial space at 2260 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, 150 & 160 in Boise. Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Stability Networks Inc. extended a lease on 3,943 square feet of office space at 3160 W. Elder St., Suite 102 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

An individual leased 1,008 square feet of retail space at 10378 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.