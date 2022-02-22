Welch Comer promotes 2 to VP

Welch Comer, a regional engineering firm headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, has promoted two of the firm’s principal engineers to vice president.

Matt Gillis, Professional Engineer, has 22 years of experience as a transportation engineer. He has led Welch Comer’s transportation group since 2006, helping clients and staff navigate high-profile and complex projects involving multiple jurisdictions, utilities, funding and public involvement. In his new role, Gillis will lead business development and market expansion efforts for the firm. The University of Idaho graduate is a longtime resident of Post Falls.

Necia Maiani, Professional Engineer, has worked with Welch Comer for 21 years, specializing in water treatment, wells, distribution systems, water rights and wastewater treatment and collection. In her new role as vice president, Maiani will continue to serve clients in northern Idaho and eastern Washington, but will also be responsible for streamlining the firm’s operations and administration departments. She also serves as manager for the company’s Spokane office, which opened in October 2021. A graduate of the University of Idaho, Maiani serves on the Kootenai County Aquifer Protection District.