Legislation aimed at Idaho property taxes clears House panel

Legislation to force local taxing districts to use some of their revenue sharing funds from state sales tax for property tax relief headed to the full House on Tuesday.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee approved the measure despite opposition from the Idaho Association of Counties and concerns of some lawmakers it limited control of local elected officials.

Idaho collects 6% sales tax, and 11.5% of that is distributed to cities and counties to spend as they see fit. But the legislation the committee approved will require local taxing districts to use 50% of any new year-over-year increase in revenue sharing for property tax relief.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, said the amount of money wasn’t a lot but would add up over time.

“It’s not a big swipe at the pie,” he said. “It’s not going to hurt anybody, but it makes it clear that any future new revenues have to be going to property tax relief.”

Democratic Rep. Lauren Necochea voted against the measure.

“I think this is a kind of sledgehammer approach to their budgets,” she said. “What I don’t want to do is sit here in Boise and force service cuts on local taxing districts.”