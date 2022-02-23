Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / TDS to expand fiber, services into Magic Valley   (access required)

TDS to expand fiber, services into Magic Valley   (access required)

By: Alx Stevens February 23, 2022 0

TDS has announced it is coming to Magic Valley with a multimillion-dollar investment in hundreds of miles of fiber, a warehouse facility and potential for new (permanent or temporary) jobs. This expansion joins current projects underway in Ada and Canyon counties and northern Idaho. The project includes approximately 400 miles of fiber: 275.1 in Twin Falls, ...

About Alx Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo