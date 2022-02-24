4 join Stoel Rives LLP

Stoel Rives LLP has welcomed four attorneys to its Boise office.

Mark L. Bieter, of Counsel, joined the Stoel Rives Litigation group from Groom Law Group. He represents clients in commercial litigation in state and federal courts in matters involving securities fraud, contract disputes, class actions, franchise agreements and breach of fiduciary duty, among others. He received his Juris Doctor from Duke University School of Law (2000) and Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, in political science and journalism from Gonzaga University (1990).

Wade C. Foster, associate, joined the Stoel Rives Environment, Land Use and Natural Resources group. Foster previously served as a law clerk to the Honorable B. Lynn Winmill of the U.S. District Court, District of Idaho, and prior to law school, worked for a national fertilizer industry trade association. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law (2019) and his Bachelor of Science in environmental economics, policy and management from Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences (2009).

John T. McBride, associate, joined the Stoel Rives Real Estate group, where his practice involves a range of real estate matters, including leasing, financing, acquisition, disposition and development. He received his Juris Doctor, with honors, from The George Washington University Law School (2021) and his Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Maryland (2008).

Jaycee L. Nall, associate, joined the Stoel Rives Litigation group. Previously, Nall served as a judicial clerk for the Honorable Danielle J. Forrest of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and for the Honorable John R. Stegner of the Idaho Supreme Court. She received her Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, from the University of Idaho College of Law (2018), and her Bachelor of Science in political science/business administration, from the University of Utah. (2015)