Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Unveiling the 2022 CEO of Influence award honorees

Unveiling the 2022 CEO of Influence award honorees

By: Lauren Bonneau February 24, 2022 0

2021 was a year of resilience and pivoting for businesses. Those two words were likely uttered more than any others in real and virtual conference rooms throughout the year. Companies had to rethink business models, react to ever-changing conditions and invent creative ways to rally the troops and attract and retain talent. Those organizations with innovative, competitive and forward-looking CEOs performed the strongest. 

2021 CEOs of Influence

2021 CEOs of Influence in attendance at the VIP reception at Arid Club: (L to R) John Brunelle, Suzie Hall, Tiam Rastegar, John McCreedy, Diane Bevan, David Bailey and Michael Francis. Photo courtesy of Cherie Prochaska of Arid Club.

Through its 2022 CEO of Influence program, Idaho Business Review (IBR) is excited to recognize 20 of these leaders who have persevered through the hardships, challenges and obstacles of the past year — and not just bounced their businesses back but have bounced them forward, with an eye on 2022 and beyond.  

The CEO of Influence program rightly honors some of the state’s top leaders in industry, government and the nonprofit sector who are leading the charge toward growth and prosperity. The program’s honorees are nominated each year from colleagues, peers and community members who feel their leaders deserve to be called out for their dedication to their organizations and employees. The list of candidates is then narrowed down to 20 individuals by an internal IBR committee, which considers each nominee’s track record of leadership, vision, innovation, competitiveness, financial performance and community leadership. 

“Business is thriving in Idaho, and we are elated to return to an in-person event to celebrate this amazing group of leaders,” said IBR Publisher Cindy Suffa. “We are grateful to the business community for its tremendous support throughout the pandemic and we appreciate the continued support from CEO of Influence presenting sponsor, Perkins Coie.”  

This year’s awards ceremony to honor these 20 exceptional CEOs will be held in person at 5:30 p.m. on May 5 at Boise Centre. If you’d like to attend, tickets are available now. The leaders will be featured in a magazine to be distributed at the awards event and then released to subscribers on May 13. 

Be sure to warmly congratulate: 

Georganne Benjamin, Optum Idaho 

Bud Compher, Jr., NeighborWorks Boise 

Sarah Cunningham, Ethos Design + Build | Remodel and Ethos Real Estate 

Jaime Ekman, Stoltz Marketing Group 

Jake Erickson, Bingham Healthcare 

Patrick Fithen, A Body & Mind Health Services 

Rachel Flichel, Dress for Success Boise Valley 

Travis Gerhard, TMG Financial Group 

Doug Haneborg, Express Employment Professionals 

Jeff Heath, Business Interiors of Idaho (BII) 

Mark Houston, Bright Bank 

Jeff Jackson, Jackson Jet Center 

Casey Lynch, Roundhouse 

Shannon McGuire, Spark! Strategic Solutions 

Tim Porter, Frozen Dessert Supplies 

Tom Romrell, The Bank of Commerce 

Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons Companies 

Kristi Saucerman, Auction Frogs 

Jim Shipman, Colliers 

Brian Sielaff, Tamarack Grove Engineering 

About Lauren Bonneau

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo