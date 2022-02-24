Unveiling the 2022 CEO of Influence award honorees

2021 was a year of resilience and pivoting for businesses. Those two words were likely uttered more than any others in real and virtual conference rooms throughout the year. Companies had to rethink business models, react to ever-changing conditions and invent creative ways to rally the troops and attract and retain talent. Those organizations with innovative, competitive and forward-looking CEOs performed the strongest.

Through its 2022 CEO of Influence program, Idaho Business Review (IBR) is excited to recognize 20 of these leaders who have persevered through the hardships, challenges and obstacles of the past year — and not just bounced their businesses back but have bounced them forward, with an eye on 2022 and beyond.

The CEO of Influence program rightly honors some of the state’s top leaders in industry, government and the nonprofit sector who are leading the charge toward growth and prosperity. The program’s honorees are nominated each year from colleagues, peers and community members who feel their leaders deserve to be called out for their dedication to their organizations and employees. The list of candidates is then narrowed down to 20 individuals by an internal IBR committee, which considers each nominee’s track record of leadership, vision, innovation, competitiveness, financial performance and community leadership.

“Business is thriving in Idaho, and we are elated to return to an in-person event to celebrate this amazing group of leaders,” said IBR Publisher Cindy Suffa. “We are grateful to the business community for its tremendous support throughout the pandemic and we appreciate the continued support from CEO of Influence presenting sponsor, Perkins Coie.”

This year’s awards ceremony to honor these 20 exceptional CEOs will be held in person at 5:30 p.m. on May 5 at Boise Centre. If you’d like to attend, tickets are available now. The leaders will be featured in a magazine to be distributed at the awards event and then released to subscribers on May 13.

Be sure to warmly congratulate:

Georganne Benjamin, Optum Idaho

Bud Compher, Jr., NeighborWorks Boise

Sarah Cunningham, Ethos Design + Build | Remodel and Ethos Real Estate

Jaime Ekman, Stoltz Marketing Group

Jake Erickson, Bingham Healthcare

Patrick Fithen, A Body & Mind Health Services

Rachel Flichel, Dress for Success Boise Valley

Travis Gerhard, TMG Financial Group

Doug Haneborg, Express Employment Professionals

Jeff Heath, Business Interiors of Idaho (BII)

Mark Houston, Bright Bank

Jeff Jackson, Jackson Jet Center

Casey Lynch, Roundhouse

Shannon McGuire, Spark! Strategic Solutions

Tim Porter, Frozen Dessert Supplies

Tom Romrell, The Bank of Commerce

Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons Companies

Kristi Saucerman, Auction Frogs

Jim Shipman, Colliers

Brian Sielaff, Tamarack Grove Engineering