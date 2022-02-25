4 join Boise Metro Chamber board

The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced the selection of four new members to the Chamber’s board of directors. Each will serve a three-year term.

Todd H. Gill is the president and CEO of United Heritage Insurance. He joined United Heritage Insurance in 2004 as the chief financial officer, and was promoted in 2018 to chief operations officer. He was appointed as president of United Heritage Financial Group and United Heritage Life Insurance Company in 2020, and became president and CEO in 2021. He is a Certified Public Accountant that started his career in 1992 with Deloitte after graduating from Northwest Nazarene College. He is also a board member of the company’s subsidiary, Sublimity Insurance.

Jessica Hagan, president and general manager of KTVB News. She was appointed president and general manager of KTVB in November 2020. She joined KTVB from KING 5 Media Group, which includes TEGNA’s NBC affiliate KING and independent station KONG in Seattle, Washington, where she was on the station’s leadership team as director of sales since 2016. In this role, she oversaw a team of 35 and was responsible for the development and execution of revenue and sales strategy. A native of Washington State, Hagan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism and communication from Washington State University and a Master of Business Administration from the Albers School at Seattle University.

Kelly Olson, president of Western States Equipment Company, is the first woman to be chosen as president for Western States Equipment Company and has served in that role since January 2019. She formerly served as the vice president of finance for Western States since 2016 and joined Western States in 2004 as the finance manager. She advanced to financial services manager in 2008, served as the enterprise resource project manager from 2012 to 2014, and was then promoted to controller later in 2014. Olson earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting at Montana State University in Bozeman and has held an active Certified Public Accounting license since 2003.

Tom Van Hemelryck, Idaho regional president of WaFd Bank, has more than 34 years of experience in banking. He joined WaFd in 2013 and is responsible for all customer-facing business activities at 21 locations in Idaho and Ontario, Oregon. Those responsibilities include commercial banking, retail banking and portfolio mortgage lending activities carried out by 110 customer facing employees and 250 back office department staff. The Montana native earned a Bachelor of Science in finance at Montana State University and attended Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle, Washington.