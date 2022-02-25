Idaho and the cost of ‘Red COVID’ (Updated)

Idaho COVID-19 death rates are greater in Idaho counties that voted for Trump in 2020.

The third weekend of February saw a flurry of national news coverage about “Red COVID,” as measured by Google Trend data, which was kicked off by a Feb. 18 New York Times article stating that COVID-19 was a “disproportionately Republican illness.” The article showed the cumulative death rates from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic sorted by whether a county voted Republican in the last presidential election.

Red COVID in Idaho

Given the national coverage and its dissemination, the Idaho Business Review decided to see how this sort of analysis looked for Idaho, which by anyone’s measure has leaned Republican for the last three decades. Idaho data appears to reflect the national data for per capita deaths as of Feb. 18.

In general, the Idaho counties that voted for former president Donald Trump by majorities of 60% or more had nearly twice the rate of COVID-19 deaths compared to the few counties that had President Joe Biden majorities or Trump majorities less than 60%. These same 60%-plus Trump counties had nearly three times the cumulative rate of death when compared to the small number of counties in Idaho that voted for Biden.

Vaccination patterns correlated versus political orientation are more complex and more nuanced; however, the data suggest that there is a correlation between voting patterns and vaccinations rates (complete one- or two-shot vaccination series for COVID-19 for ages 5 and older).

We used the 2020 presidential election results by county from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Election Data and Science Laboratory for our analysis. We used Idaho Department of Health and Welfare COVID-19 data compiled through Feb. 18, 2022 for deaths and Feb. 23 for vaccinations data.

Health care stakeholders bear the cost of COVID-19 deaths (Updated)

COVID-19 hospitalizations have put Idaho’s hospitals to the test at least twice in the last year. The average in-network hospitalization cost in Idaho for a complex COVID-19 inpatient case, a case that is most likely to result in death, is $81,525, and the average out-of-network cost is $303,873. That data is from the FAIR Health organization, which is a nonprofit that maintains the nation’s largest database of privately billed health insurance claims.

Based on statistics as of Feb. 23 from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, approximately 1% of all COVID-19 cases have resulted in death. Through Feb. 23, according to information provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the mortality rate for Idaho’s COVID-19 hospitalizations to date is 17.1%, or 2,666 deaths. If we assume that every one of those deaths involved a complex inpatient hospitalization and was charged at the average in-network cost, the minimum cost for those 2666 deaths through Feb. 23 is $ 217.3 million dollars.

According to a University of Michigan study, individuals with employer-provided insurance typically pay an average of $3,800. Those with Medicare Advantage plans average $1,500. Medical insurance providers and government payer agencies bear the brunt of COVID-19 hospitalization costs.

This article was updated at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. It was filed for publication before the Idaho Business Review received the number of COVID-19 deaths in hospitals provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The original version of this article used an estimate for the number of COVID-19 deaths in Idaho hospitals.