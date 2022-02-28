Slocum retires from CSHQA

Architect Principal and Vice President of Business Development Craig Slocum has retired from CSHQA after more than three decades with the company. Slocum assumed his most recent role as head of the business development and marketing department as part of CSHQA’s leadership transition, which began with the 2018 move to becoming 100% employee owned. In 2019, Slocum shifted away from his position as an active principal architect. Slocum’s experience with CSHQA actually began in 1986 when he joined as an intern to help run the print room. The next summer, he returned to work as a drafter. Slocum’s full-time career began following his graduation from the University of Idaho and evolved as he focused on entitlements, retail, hospitality, restaurant, financial, office and mixed-used projects. Throughout his career with the architecture firm, Slocum also served in countless integral positions, including opening a satellite office and serving as an elected member of the CSHQA board of directors. Described as a dedicated leader, Slocum played in active role in the communities of Idaho, such as by serving as the chairman of the Meridian Development Corporation for over 10 years, a member of The Urban Land Institute, a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and chair of the Ada County Historic Preservation Council. CSHQA stated it is difficult to sum up Craig’s achievements in his journey that spans over three decades of dedicated service and loyalty to CSHQA, and Slocum has been many things to many of CSHQA employees: mentor, coach, business builder, advisor, cheerleader and friend.