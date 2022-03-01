Anderson named VP at Amherst Madison

William Anderson has been hired as vice president of operations for Amherst Madison, and he will work out of the Boise headquarters office. Anderson’s professional career launched when he enlisted in the Air Force at age 19. After dedicating over a decade of his life to military service, he knew it was time for his career to progress; he pivoted back to his roots by working for a national home builder, where he further developed his knowledge of the real estate industry. Anderson has specialized in launching new communities and a variety of home collections. As a leading real estate agent, he sold over $50 million within a three-year span. During this time, he also coordinated various efforts in construction, land development, warranties and transaction services to assure client and staff needs were met. Progressing into leadership and management at a young age, he ultimately found his passion for operations and helping others with their own personal and professional development.