Biz ‘Bites:’ The Stow Company announces $143M investment in Adler Industrial Nampa park

The Stow Company announces $143M investment in Adler Industrial Nampa park

Adler Industrial has announced that The Stow Company — creators of custom closet organizers and home organization systems — will begin construction on a new $143 million manufacturing facility in March of 2022. The facility will be located in Nampa, and construction is expected to be complete in May of 2023. The new state-of-the-art facility will bring a minimum of 236 new jobs to the city, according to a recent press release. This will be Stow’s third location nationwide, and will be the first development at Adler Industrial’s new 194-acre industrial park located in North Nampa along Midland Boulevard and Ustick Road.

Headquartered in Holland, Michigan and established over 30 years ago, The Stow Company manufacturers a complete range of organization solutions that organize the closet, garage, pantry, laundry room, entryway and home office.

“This new facility in Nampa is a critical milestone in Stow’s growth and will help us more effectively support our customers who reside in the western half of the United States,” said Randy Tallman, chief operating officer of The Stow Company, in a statement. “Adler Industrial and the city of Nampa have been great partners.”

Michael Adler of Adler Industrial praised Stow’s future development in the press release, stating that the facility will be 550,000 square feet and will have 19 buildings upon completion. The City of Nampa and Boise Valley Economic Valley Partnership (BVEP) have worked together to help The Stow Company locate its business in Nampa.

“We welcome The Stow Company to Nampa and look forward to future community partnerships,” said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling in a statement. “We appreciate their investment in Nampa and the additional job opportunities they are providing to our community of qualified workers.”

Roaring Springs expansion opening summer 2023

Set to be the largest development in the waterpark’s history of 22 summers in business, Roaring Springs will start construction in March on a Northwest-themed addition that will increase the park’s size by 40% over the next 10 years.

Expanding onto the 12-acre lot to the east of Roaring Springs in Meridian, the first of seven planned phases will open next summer — for the 2023 season.

Roaring Springs CEO Pat Morandi said in a press release, “This expansion will make Roaring Springs one of the largest waterparks in the United States, provide outstanding entertainment for families and create jobs for both young adults and professionals.”

The expansion is planned to include an interactive water playground featuring seven slides, approximately 100 play features and a dumping potato bucket that splashes fun-seekers below with 650 gallons of water. It will also include a new state-of-the-art UV filtration system, a wave-action river ride experience for kickboarders and a forest-themed activity pool that’s complete with skill-based activities. Other amenities include additional parking, 16 luxury cabanas and a restaurant and bar that will offer adult beverages for the first time.

The seven-phased construction will be stretched out over the next 10-15 years. “I am excited to see the continued investment that will nearly double the summer fun at Roaring Springs,” said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison in the release. “As they continue to grow, they are helping us achieve our vision for Meridian to be the West’s premier community in which to live, work and raise a family.”

This article was updated March 2, 2022 to correct a company name spelling.