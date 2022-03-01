Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
'Dig once' bill moving forward  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 1, 2022 0

A bill making its way through the Idaho Legislature would make it easier to provide high-speed broadband internet, but some stakeholders think it could be more flexible.  House Bill 640 creates a “dig once” policy in Idaho. Such a policy, also under consideration nationally, has been discussed for several years, and was recommended in 2019 by ...

