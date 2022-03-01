Roundup March 1

24k Property Management leased 1,070 square feet of office space at 5177 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Ageless Men’s Health LLC leased 2,427 square feet of retail space at 1545 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 101 in Eagle. Oliver Maron and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Matt Mahoney represented the landlord.

Bamboo Massage Spa renewed 2,304 square feet of retail space in Mercato at BridgeTower, 3015-3035 W. McMillan Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Beauty By Crista leased 1,100 square feet of office space at 1000 & 1012 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Burritos of Meridian LLC leased 2,200 square feet of retail space in The Peak at Sawtooth Village, 4752 N. Linder Road in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Ferguson Enterprises LLC renewed 20,000 square feet of industrial space at 1942 E. Commercial in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Christian Harris of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

Freedom Creek LLC renewed 5,760 square feet of industrial space in Eagle Industrial Center, 1750-1790 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Gemini Manufacturing Company Inc. leased 4,320 square feet of industrial space in Shoreline Business Park, 547 E. Access St. in Kuna. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

GWL Investments LLC leased 1,640 square feet of retail space in the Shops on Bullock, 150 Bullock St. in Chubbuck. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Brandon Lindsey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

Hearn Law PLC leased 1,900 square feet of office space in Center 151, 151 N. Third Ave. in Pocatello. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Idaho Livin LLC leased 2,250 square feet of industrial space at 2045 W. Airport Way in Boise. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

KGPCO Services LLC renewed 15,000 square feet of industrial space in the Skyway Building, 1701 Smeed Parkway in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Harrison Sawyer and Jake Miller of CBRE represented the landlord.

Kiser Transport LLC leased 400 square feet of office space at 1022 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Lifetime Optometry renewed 1,085 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, 10454 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

MasTec North America leased 2,271 square feet of industrial space at 252 S. Cole Road in Boise. Fred Meyer represented the tenant. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Mid-South Metal Products Inc. dba VersaTube Building Systems leased 21,000 square feet of industrial space at 3520 Arthur St. in Caldwell. Jeffrey Hall represented the tenant. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Red Aspen LLC leased 2,090 square feet of industrial space in Taylor Commerce Park, W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mike Greene, Nick Schuitemaker and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

Veriforce Tactical INC. leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 1416 Lauren Lane, Suite 101 in Caldwell. RJ Walker represented the tenant. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.