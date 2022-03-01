Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Waterco seeks new home through community support (access required)

Waterco seeks new home through community support (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland March 1, 2022 0

Waterco has been providing a basic life staple – clean, purified water – to Garden City residents and beyond, for the last 22 years. But today, the donation-based business needs a new home, and they are on the hunt to find one. The company has leased its current space for many years, but now the ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo