Biz ‘Bites:’ Tourism turnaround at Lava Hot Springs 

Tourism turnaround at Lava Hot Springs

The negative effect of COVID-19 on the hot springs industry should come as no surprise, as there’s no “virtual” option or product offering that can substitute the in-person experience of a natural hot spring soak. During the coronavirus surges, eastern Idaho’s Lava Hot Springs attendance dipped 22.6% — slightly better than the global average of wellness resorts (which dove approximately 39% worldwide), according to the Global Wellness Institute’s December 2021 report.

However, Lava Hot Springs is already recovering at a robust rate. The Idaho state park’s pools attracted nearly as many visitors in 2021 (roughly 440,000) as it did in 2019, compared to mid-pandemic guests in 2020 (nearly 290,000).

Lava Hot Springs has become increasingly popular as a destination for health and wellness over the last two to three decades, according to the Lava Hot Springs Foundation executive director, Devanee Morrison, in a press release. “Our facilities include the world-famous hot pools — which range in temperature from 102 to 112 degrees Fahrenheit…and it doesn’t have that rotten-egg-like smell (that) you encounter at a lot of other hot mineral springs,” she said.

The facilities have five pool complexes including hot pools, an indoor aquatic center and kiddie cove, an outdoor Olympic swimming complex and an outdoor water slide park, as well as outdoor tennis and pickleball courts.

Lava Hot Springs Inn & Spa owner George Katsilometes touted the benefits of the water and mineral concentration in the release: “The calcium carbonate in our water (is) good for your bones and teeth…Iron carries life-giving oxygen within our red blood cells…Magnesium helps relieve depression and elevates your mood…Manganese helps in bone formation and thyroid function…and the high amount of zinc in our water promotes proper functioning of the immune system…”

PURE now in Idaho

In January 2022, PURE — a policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for financially successful individuals and families — completed its national expansion into all 50 states when it launched in Idaho.

Today, Idaho homeowners are welcomed to PURE’s membership, and the insurer is now serving its new and existing members a full suite of specialty insurance products in Idaho — providing customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud.

PURE, which stands for Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, has sustained at least 15% annual growth since its inception (for 15 consecutive years) and now serves more than 100,000 members across the country.

“We’re thrilled to be able to serve PURE members with needs in Idaho and to welcome new members from the state,” said Kevin Daley, president of field operations for PURE’s West region, in a press release. “Not only is it the final piece of the puzzle in our national expansion, but it also brings with it a great business opportunity as high net worth families are increasingly building and purchasing homes in this beautiful state — a trend amplified by the COVID-19 housing boom.”

PURE offers a membership model not typical of other insurance companies, in which members can opt for privileges including subscriber savings accounts and risk management services such as PURE’s Wildfire Mitigation Services.

“I’m excited to be able to offer membership in PURE along with the other high-quality options I can offer my clients,” said Jack Dies, president of Sun Valley Insurance Inc. in the release. “PURE brings something new and very exciting to the Idaho market with its membership model and service-first approach.”