Hoskins joins COMPASS

By: IBR Staff March 2, 2022 0

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced that Dane Hoskins has joined the organization as an assistant planner. Hoskins will assist in research and analysis for a variety of COMPASS programs, with a primary focus on freight and other long-range planning tasks. Hoskins holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana State University and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Cape Town in South Africa. Prior to joining COMPASS, Hoskins worked as an assistant transportation planner at the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency in the Louisville, Kentucky area. 

