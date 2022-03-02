Moore promoted at First Interstate Bank

First Interstate officials have announced that Ben Moore was recently promoted to commercial group manager. In this role, Moore will be responsible for overseeing a team of commercial lenders in the southern Idaho area as they further develop relationships with small businesses. With more than 15 years’ experience at First Interstate, Moore is also a graduate of The College of Idaho. He is also actively engaged in his community through the United Way of Treasure Valley Education Vision Council, where he serves as chair, and Bogus Basin Recreation Association. Jeff Huhn, market president, said Moore’s time spent as a branch manager, assistant relationship manager/credit analyst and relationship manager have all offered unique context and experience to help him and his team succeed.