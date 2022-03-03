Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cerros promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

By: IBR Staff March 3, 2022 0

D.L. Evans Bank has announced that Ismael Cerros has been promoted to mortgage loan officer for the Treasure Valley area. Cerros has been with D.L. Evans Bank for four years. In that time, he went from a part-time teller to full-time teller and then a personal banker. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Boise State University and is a member of Boise Young Professionals. He is bilingual and is looking forward to helping many members of the community achieve their financial goals and dreams of homeownership. 

