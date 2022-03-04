Maier promoted at Perkins Coie

Philip Maier has been promoted at Perkins Coie from associate to counsel. Maier focuses his practice on representing corporate and private equity clients in a variety of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, stock and asset sales and purchases, leveraged buyouts and joint ventures. He has counseled both public and private company clients on a range of general corporate governance matters, securitizations, general lending and other financial transactions. His experience touches a number of industries, including software and technology, mining, health care and food services. He received his Juris Doctor from Notre Dame Law School in 2015.