4 joins Stoltz Marketing Group

Boise-based marketing agency Stoltz Marketing Group (Stoltz) has expanded the team with the addition of four employees to assist with account management and office operations.

With over 20 years of marketing and communications experience including her roles at Creative Strategies Group, the National Capital BBQ Battle and Real Salt Lake, Brooke Amidei is a natural fit as the Stoltz office manager. As office manager, Amidei will get to flex her diverse skillset to keep operations running smoothly.

Bond Hilliard joins Stoltz with over 10 years of sales and marketing experience including running the communications team at a chocolate startup. Prior to joining Stoltz, he served as the director of partnership services and strategy for Fund Raisers Sports LTD. As an account manager, Hilliard will operate as the lead point of contact for assigned accounts and assist in overall campaign strategy development.

Grace Wiese knew she would find herself at Stoltz ever since she job shadowed as a student. The University of Idaho graduate previously served as an ad operations coordinator for EETech Media before making her move. As an account coordinator, Wiese will assist account managers in day-to-day operations and overall strategy.

Also a University of Idaho graduate, Elizabeth Holdridge chose to launch her career at Stoltz as an account coordinator. Holdridge will assist account managers in day-to-day operations and overall strategy.