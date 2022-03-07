Burns to lead Idaho Community Foundation

Steve Burns, former director of Zoo Boise, has been selected to lead the Idaho Community Foundation (ICF). He took the helm in early January. Burns led Zoo Boise for 16 years, first as executive director of Friends of Zoo Boise and then as director of Zoo Boise. He left Idaho in 2017 to lead Utah’s Hogle Zoo and returned to Idaho earlier this year. During his time at Zoo Boise, Burns grew the organization from a small local organization to a leader and innovator in animal conservation. Zoo Boise was the first zoo in the country to create a conservation fee, an initiative developed and implemented by Burns. Over the years, it has generated $3 million for wildlife conservation around the world. ICF Board Director Doug Oppenheimer said Burns’ leadership skills, passion and innate sense of urgency will help take ICF to the next level.