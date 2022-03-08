Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Transportation Board approves projects to modernize roads statewide

The Idaho Transportation Board voted to accelerate the improvement of several major roadways during its regular monthly meeting Feb. 17. The projects selected for construction, starting this summer, are intended to modernize aging infrastructure, improve safety and reduce congestion. The projects, as described by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), are:

I-86/I-15 System Interchange ($115.5 million): Improvements to modernize the I-86/I-15 System Interchange in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area will involve road, ramp and bridge upgrades at the junction of the two interstates, along with building a new separated pedestrian/bicycle path. This project will replace aging bridges within this interchange and modernize the roadway to improve safety and traffic flow. See more about this project.

I-90 and SH-41 Interchange ($82.5 million): The I-90 and SH-41 interchange in Post Falls will be upgraded to a new design that will be safer and will reduce congestion. The I-90 westbound off-ramp will no longer curve, and the ramps will come together and be controlled by one signal at a single-point urban interchange. This will resolve major congestion and safety issues that drivers experience.

SH-16, I-84 to US-20/26 ($129 million): SH-16 is a new corridor that will be two lanes in each direction between I-84 and US-20/26. This project will greatly improve mobility and address growth concerns by providing a much needed north/south freeway in the heart of the Treasure Valley.

US-20/26, I-84 to Middleton Road ($41 million): Chinden Boulevard (US-20/26) will be widened to four lanes between I-84 and Middleton Road starting this summer, and design is underway to widen the remainder between Middleton Road and Star Road to four lanes. Within the next few years the entire corridor will provide a much needed east/west connection across the heart of the Treasure Valley improving safety and increasing mobility.

Funding in part comes from a historic transportation revenue package approved by Governor Brad Little as part of his “Leading Idaho” initiative. ITD stated it will accelerate bond-funded construction projects this spring.

Along with the construction projects listed above, the Transportation Board approved bond funds for several planning and design projects, including I-84, Centennial Interchange to Franklin Interchange, SH-55 Farmway to Middleton Road and I-84, Burley and Heyburn Interchanges.