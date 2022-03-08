Morin joins Bright Bank

Kahlia Morin has joined Bright Bank in Boise as vice president branch manager in Eagle. In this role, Morin is responsible for overseeing lending and branch operations along with developing and servicing a wide range of client banking needs. With over 11 years in the financial industry, she has had hands on in all aspects of banking by holding various positions, such as customer service rep, vault teller, personal banker, commercial banking specialist, and two managerial positions for Zions Bank. She holds multiple certifications with American Bankers Association and certifications with the Champion Program, which specializes in business lending. Morin has received several nominations and awards throughout her banking career.