Roundup March 8

208 Wholesale LLC leased 807 square feet of office space at 1755 Westgate Drive, Suite 125 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

8 Krazee Scoops leased 1,315 square feet of retail space at 10941 W. Overland Road, Suite 1 in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

CA Fortune Sales & Marketing LLC leased 2,959 square feet of office space at 101 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 930 in Boise. Melanie Nielsen, Oliver Maron and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

Double D Winery LLC leased 4,203 square feet of retail space at 906 W. Main St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

GroundWork Renewables Inc leased 260 square feet of office space at 475 Polk Ave., Suites 5 and 7 in Twin Falls. Christy Latta and Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Sharon Goedhart of Silvercreek Realty represented the landlord.

Jeff Brownson leased 257 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Morriss Law Inc. leased 1,329 square feet of office space at 1109 W. Main St., Suite 660 in Boise. Wendy Shoemaker of ICRE represented the tenant. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Pacific Partners Residential, Inc. purchased .84 acres of land located at 1212 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Curtis Cluff of Cushman Wakefield and Matt Naumann of CBRE represented the buyer. Jay Story of Story Commercial represented the seller.

Quick Tow & Recovery, LLC renewed a lease on 1,870 square feet of industrial space at 3913 N. Summit Lane in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

RESSystem 3 LLC renewed 2,133 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Snake River Alliance renewed 544 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Stake Center Locating Inc. leased 1,350 square feet of office space at 8783 W. Hackamore Drive, Suite 8 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Tavolata Boise LLC leased 4,500 square feet of retail space at 524 W. Grove in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Bryan Vaughn and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

WLH Management purchased 0.33 acres of land space at TBD N. 21st Ave. in Caldwell. LeAnn Hume of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer. John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.