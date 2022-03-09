A roundup of tech announcements

Idaho Power offers community engagement opportunity

Idaho Power has announced enrollment is now open for it’s Empowered Community. Empowered Community members are invited to share their opinions through short surveys and other activities on topics ranging from outage communications, recreational opportunities, energy-saving programs and more.

Idaho Power stated it works hard to provide customers with safe, reliable energy during these uncertain times and would like to continue to hear customers’ ideas to help the company tailor programs and services to better serve our customers.

Businesses can e-file state, federal income taxes together

Businesses wanting to prepare and e-file both their federal and state income tax returns are encouraged to visit the Idaho State Tax Commission website for suggested e-file providers and other resources, including tax help. The Tax Commission’s Business income tax e-file providers page links to authorized software providers that offer electronic filing for corporations, S corporations, partnerships, and fiduciaries.

Last year about 82% of Idaho businesses filed their income tax returns online. The deadline to file 2021 income taxes is Monday, April 18.

“E-filing is the easiest and most cost-effective way to submit tax returns,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said in a statement. “It saves prep time, paper and mailing costs.”

Avista issues RFP for energy resources

Avista has announced it is seeking power generation and demand management proposals from bidders to meet its clean energy goals and projected resource needs through a request for proposal (RFP).

The all-source RFP seeks generation and demand management resources to meet capacity and energy shortfalls between 2026 and 2030. In addition to renewable energy needs, Avista stated it seeks approximately 196 MW of winter capacity and 190 MW of summer capacity by 2030 for reliability. As part of this RFP, Avista may bid repowering resources and/or Avista self-builds into the RFP. Avista will utilize an Independent Evaluator to participate in the design and assist in evaluating proposals.

The RFP is open to parties who currently own, propose to develop or hold rights to resources meeting Avista’s requirements for energy and capacity. Parties who offer demand management solutions to lower customer demand during peak winter and summer events will be equally considered. Bidders must also demonstrate an ability to meet the minimum requirements for eligibility as listed in the RFP.

RFP responses are due by Friday, March 25. The RFP and bid instructions are available on the Avista website.

“Avista is looking to obtain energy that meets our system capacity needs and brings us closer to our goal of serving customers with 100% clean electricity by 2045 and 100% carbon neutral resources by 2027,” said Jason Thackston, Avista’s senior vice president of energy resources, in a statement. “We are more than halfway there with our mix of renewable hydropower, biomass, wind and solar.”