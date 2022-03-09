Hancock named Beacon Cancer Care CEO

Beacon Cancer Care has announced that Helo Hancock has been named its new chief executive officer. Hancock has over 15 years of senior leadership experience, including most recently as CEO of Marimn Health, the health care system owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. For the past five years, he has led a staff of nearly 300 at multiple Marimn Health locations offering primary care, dental, optical, pharmacy, behavioral health and a wide variety of other health, wellness and fitness services. During his tenure there, he led the organization through multiple years of unprecedented growth and expansion, with year-over-year increases in new patients, new services and employees. Under his leadership, Marimn Health opened the new Coeur Center in Worley and expanded its medical center in Plummer. Beacon Cancer Care founder Dr. David Bartels said Hancock’s impressive leadership background and health care administration experience will help Beacon chart the course for rapid growth as strategic alliances continue to be developed and services and locations are expanded.