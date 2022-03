Hays named CFO at Saltzer Health

Terri Hays, a skilled senior executive with 20 years’ experience in accounting and finance, has been named chief financial officer at Saltzer Health. Previously, Hays served as CFO at Rainier Springs Behavioral Hospital in Vancouver, Washington and Haven Behavioral Hospital in Meridian. She was the interim CFO for Lecom Health at Millcreek Community Hospital. Hays’ health care background also includes service as director of finance in the post-acute division at St. Luke’s Regional Health System and controller/site CFO at Vibra Hospital in Boise and accounts payable manager at St. Luke’s. Hays earned a Master of Business Administration degree with an accounting specialization at Louisiana State University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ashford University.