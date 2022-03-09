Jordan named CEO of Marimn Health

The Coeur d’Alene Tribe has named Janice Jordan as the CEO of Marimn Health. Jordan will assume her new role on March 7. Jordan brings a wealth of experience in health care management and operations built over a career spent serving in various health care roles. Most recently, Jordan has served as the chief clinical officer for Marimn Health, where she oversaw all medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy operations. Prior to that, she served as medical operations director at Marimn Health for over four years. She holds an executive master’s in business administration from the University of Idaho. Jordan graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences as a physician assistant and has worked as a licensed physician assistant in primary care and urgent care. She also holds a Bachelor of Science from Lewis-Clark State College and spent a portion of her career as a nurse with experience in acute, intensive and emergency care. Jordan is a Coeur d’Alene tribal member and will be the first Coeur d’Alene tribal member to serve as CEO of Marimn Health.