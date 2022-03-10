10 icons of Idaho to be honored with 2022 Icon Awards 

This year marks the fifth annual Icon Awards program, where Idaho Business Review (IBR) honors influential Idahoans — icons over the age of 50 — who have helped Idaho’s business community grow and left a legacy worthy of a lifetime achievement award.

The program’s honorees are nominated each year from colleagues, mentees, peers and community members who feel these icons deserve to be called out for their dedication to their communities and organizations and their accomplishments thus far in their lifetimes. The list of candidates is then narrowed down by an internal IBR committee. This year, the 10 honorees being awarded represent individuals who continue to champion their industry through professional creativity, innovation and leadership.

This year, we will be approaching the awards a bit differently, and we will be co-locating the Icon Awards event with IBR’s Accomplished Under 40 awards. We are excited about the opportunity to have the different generations in one space, networking and learning from one another.

“We look forward to bringing all 50 honorees together and invite the business community to join us in the celebration. The contrast of these diverse groups will be at the forefront of the program and recognizing their parallel accomplishments will be underscored,” said Idaho Business Review Publisher Cindy Suffa, who led the nomination committee.

The 2022 Icons will be celebrated in person on Thursday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Boise Centre East. If you’d like to attend the ceremony and networking event, tickets are available now.

In addition, the icons will be profiled in a printed magazine that will feature their stories and career highlights — to be distributed at the awards event and then released to subscribers on June 10.

The award is open to those aged 50 and over who have demonstrated a track record of leadership, professional accomplishments, community service and vision. Nominations are accepted year-round. To nominate a trailblazing and innovating individual for next year’s Icon Awards, visit IBR’s website.

For more information, visit the Icon awards page.

2022 Icons

Mary Ann Arnold, Morrison-Knudsen Foundation and Foundation for Idaho History

Suzi Boyle, Castle & Cooke Mortgage

Dr. Bert Glandon, (retired) CWI President

Gail Hartnett, The Gail Hartnett Team, Keller Williams Realty Boise

Dirk Kempthorne, (former) Idaho Governor

Larry Leasure, White-Leasure Development Company

Carol Lynn MacGregor, Writer/Historian

Kelly Robertson, Zions Bank

Michael Shepard, NeighborWorks Boise

Jim Tomlinson, Boise Housing Corporation