Keane named Boise planning and development services director

Mayor Lauren McLean has made her choice for the City of Boise’s new planning and development services director: Timothy Keane. Keane served as the chief planning executive for a small town, Davidson, North Carolina; a small city, Charleston, South Carolina and a large city, Atlanta, Georgia. At each stop, he addressed tough operational challenges to put planning at the forefront of public discussion, debate and progress. In Atlanta, he rethought planning to be central to everything a city does — from housing to transportation to design. McLean praised Keane for his visionary leadership and depth of experience, stating that will help him guide the city’s development as it grows, protecting uniqueness and helping ensure it is a resilient and vibrant city for everyone. He was confirmed by the city council March 8. Keane said he is very excited to have this opportunity in a city of such stunning natural beauty, and that this is a thrilling new challenge.