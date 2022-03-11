Gardner joins Chandlers Prime Steaks and Sea Food

Chandlers Prime Steaks and Sea Food has announced the addition of a new executive chef, Chris Gardner, to the team. Chef Gardner has a 25+ year career that started in Seattle with a culinary arts degree. He was the sous chef at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse before being promoted to executive chef and transferred to the La Jolla, California location as a chef partner. He helped open locations in places including Seattle and San Diego. Recently, he was the executive chef at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood La Jolla and Peohe’s in Coronado. Chandlers’ owner, Rex Chandler, said Gardner brings a wealth of experience in working with premium ingredients at top-notch steak and seafood restaurants.