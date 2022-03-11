Johnson joins Ponderosa Center

Hayley Johnson has joined Ponderosa Center as its administrative development director. She brings her passion for serving the community and 17+ years of hospitality and tourism experience. Johnson is a member of the McCall Chamber of Commerce board and has held active roles in Girl Scouts, the West Central Mountains Economic Development Leadership Academy and the local business community. She will be at the heart of building a center where we as a community can continue our learning and celebrate life’s best moments, regardless of age or income. Ponderosa Center Board President Chet Wood said Johnson’s expertise and knowledge of the community will serve to strengthen the Ponderosa Center’s future.