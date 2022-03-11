Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / STCU to take over Banner Bank’s Hayden branch (access required)

STCU to take over Banner Bank’s Hayden branch (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 11, 2022 0

STCU, formerly the Spokane Teachers Credit Union, is acquiring a Banner Bank branch in Hayden as well as three other branches in northeast Washington, in Stevens County. What makes this transaction interesting is the transfer of retail banking brick-and-mortar locations from a commercial bank to a credit union, an uncommon but increasing phenomenon. Bank branch details The ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo